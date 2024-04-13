- Home
- Pakistan
- Interior Minister pays homage to Pakistan Army Jawans, martyred in operation against terrorists
Interior Minister Pays Homage To Pakistan Army Jawans, Martyred In Operation Against Terrorists
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday paid homage to two soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the operation against terrorists in Bunir district.
Martyr Havaldar Mudassar and Lance Naik Haseeb bravely thwarted the nefarious intentions of the terrorists, said the minister in his message.
Naqvi expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and said that Havildar Mudassar and Lance Naik Haseeb got the high status of martyrdom for the sake of peace of the nation.
Martyrs are the pride of the nation, he said adding that martyrs have cultivated peace with their precious blood.
He said that the nation is determined in the war against terrorism and such cowardly acts cannot defeat the unwavering resolve of the nation.
Recent Stories
Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tourism Minister Sindh takes notice of illegal parking fees in Moen Jo Daro9 minutes ago
-
ZAB 45th anniversary Jalsa program finalized: SSP Larkana19 minutes ago
-
Two precious lives lost in accident near Kalar Kahar19 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive: receiving of applications for gunny bags begins29 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations reviews security arrangements in Murree29 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for sexual abuse29 minutes ago
-
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorists' ring leader Rabbani killed in Buner IBO29 minutes ago
-
Two killed in lightening strikes in Muzaffargarh59 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi stresses upon commitments to reduce carbon emission1 hour ago
-
Youth commits suicide2 hours ago
-
8 kg cannabis seized,accused netted2 hours ago
-
Islamabad Police organises Eid feast for martyrs families, police officials2 hours ago