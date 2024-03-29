Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar

Open Menu

Published March 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Peshawar.

Commandant FC Moazzam Jah Ansari welcomed the Interior Minister on this occasion and introduced other FC officers to him.

Interior Minister laid floral wreath on the Martyrs Monument and offered prayers for them. He also paid a fitting tribute to the martyrs, praising their commendable efforts for peace as they sacrificed their lives while fighting for the sanctity and security of the country.

Commandant FC also explained the working and performance of the FC in a meeting presided by the Interior Minister. A plant was also planted in the lawn at the end of the meeting as part of the plantation drive by the Interior Minister.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi: “The Frontier Constabulary should be made a more effective force to curb the anti-state elements. I will make sure to visit the FC headquarters again in order to take a follow up.

“The enemies of the state are trying hard to disrupt the peace in the country. We will beat them with the force of unity. The terrorists and their support groups will not be allowed to operate at any cost. There is no place for terrorism in Quaid’s Pakistan. I assure the nation that we will go all out to establish peace in the country.”

