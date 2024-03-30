International Day Of Zero Waste Being Observed Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2024 | 10:54 AM
The day serves as a reminder of the critical need to enhance waste management practices globally and promote sustainable consumption and production behaviors.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2024) The countries around the world, including Pakistan, are marking the International Day of Zero Waste, as designated by the United Nations General Assembly on December 14, 2022.
Waste pollution poses a significant threat to human well-being and economic prosperity, exacerbating challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. In light of this, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has advocated for the observance of "Zero Waste Day" as a daily commitment.
In Pakistan,.Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of responsible consumption and effective waste management strategies, highlighting the urgent environmental challenges faced by the world.
She emphasized the transition to an industrial economy that maximizes resource efficiency while minimizing waste generation.
Encouraging citizens to reduce the use of single-use plastics and embrace eco-friendly alternatives, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the role of collective action in creating clean and sustainable environments. She called for measures such as selecting durable products and minimizing food waste, urging citizens to actively participate in waste reduction initiatives and adopt responsible waste disposal practices.
