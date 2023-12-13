Open Menu

International Delegation Visits Lahore Railway Station

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 06:22 PM

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Station

A seven-member delegation from various countries, which is part of the 119th Advance Course of Pakistan Railways, visited Lahore Railway Station on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A seven-member delegation from various countries, which is part of the 119th Advance Course of Pakistan Railways, visited Lahore Railway Station on Wednesday.

Officers from Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Uganda and others toured key facilities and received detailed briefings from Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul.

Discussions covered diverse aspects, including transportation, electrical, mechanical, signaling, and commercial operations.

The divisional superintendent Lahore emphasised collaboration possibilities and presented an honorary shield to the delegation leader.

The team expressed gratitude for Pakistan Railways' commitment to safety and training initiatives, highlighting the nation's active role in sharing expertise internationally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sri Lanka Azerbaijan Uganda From

Recent Stories

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

6 minutes ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

6 minutes ago
 HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vic ..

HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

6 minutes ago
 National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round match ..

National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round matches held

4 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development proje ..

CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

4 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

4 minutes ago
SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial ..

SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial in army courts

4 minutes ago
 World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

11 minutes ago
 PSX loses 1,146 points

PSX loses 1,146 points

4 minutes ago
 Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

11 minutes ago
 PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Ma ..

PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Market

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan