LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that international level facilities would be provided in Sir Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block.

During her follow up visit to the hospital, she said that cost of the project was Rs. 9 billion and it would be completed within stipulated deadline.

She said that Ganga Ram Mother Block would be functional soon for general public and it would make the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan a reality.

The minister said that the 600-bedded facility would save lives of many mothers and their children. "Similar mother and child hospitals are being set up in seven districts of the province," she added. She said that no previous government even thought of such projects aimed at welfare of general public.

She said the PTI government came to power with support of people and it was spending public money on public.

"We will continue to serve people," she vowed. She said the people must acknowledge support of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for health reforms and initiatives.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, Project Director Professor Javed Chaudhry, Chief Engineer C&W and other officials were present on the occasion.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited Operation Theatres, Nursing Stations, Waiting Area, Post Operation Areas, Dressing Rooms, Counters and other areas. The Project Director and Chief Engineer C&W gave briefing to the Minister on Mother and Child Block.