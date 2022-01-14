UrduPoint.com

Int'l Level Facilities To Be Provided In Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Int'l level facilities to be provided in Ganga Ram Mother & Child block: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that international level facilities would be provided in Sir Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that international level facilities would be provided in Sir Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block.

During her follow up visit to the hospital, she said that cost of the project was Rs. 9 billion and it would be completed within stipulated deadline.

She said that Ganga Ram Mother Block would be functional soon for general public and it would make the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan a reality.

The minister said that the 600-bedded facility would save lives of many mothers and their children. "Similar mother and child hospitals are being set up in seven districts of the province," she added. She said that no previous government even thought of such projects aimed at welfare of general public.

She said the PTI government came to power with support of people and it was spending public money on public.

"We will continue to serve people," she vowed. She said the people must acknowledge support of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for health reforms and initiatives.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, Project Director Professor Javed Chaudhry, Chief Engineer C&W and other officials were present on the occasion.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited Operation Theatres, Nursing Stations, Waiting Area, Post Operation Areas, Dressing Rooms, Counters and other areas. The Project Director and Chief Engineer C&W gave briefing to the Minister on Mother and Child Block.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Fatima Jinnah Visit Money Post Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Javed Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Rep ..

Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downin ..

1 minute ago
 Police arrest four bootlegger

Police arrest four bootlegger

1 minute ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor vows to make Umerkot a modern ..

SAU Vice Chancellor vows to make Umerkot a modern scientific education city

1 minute ago
 Police held two land grabbers

Police held two land grabbers

1 minute ago
 KU alumni, students observe 'Youm-e-Jamia'

KU alumni, students observe 'Youm-e-Jamia'

1 minute ago
 German Defense Minister Urges Mali to Schedule Ele ..

German Defense Minister Urges Mali to Schedule Elections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.