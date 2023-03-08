Like in the rest of the world, International Women's Day was observed in Karachi on Wednesday to acclaim vital and vibrant role of women in the uplift and progress of society and to reiterate demands for providing women with a safe and equitable environment in every field of life

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Like in the rest of the world, International Women's Day was observed in Karachi on Wednesday to acclaim vital and vibrant role of women in the uplift and progress of society and to reiterate demands for providing women with a safe and equitable environment in every field of life.

Various social and political organisations, trade unions, universities and educational institutions organised special events, seminars and walks to mark the day in the metropolis in which participants underlined the importance of the role of women in all sections of society.

The day is observed on March 8 every year, since the year 1900. The purpose of celebrating the day is to ensure due empowerment, safeguard equal rights and dignified status, and maintain high respect, honour, and dignity of the womenfolk at par with the opposite gender in all segments of society.

As per details, a big rally of women workers was arranged by Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) led by their central General Secretary Zehra Khan. It marched from Fawara Chowk to the Arts Council of Pakistan.

The 'Mehnatkash Aurat Rally' was participated by hundreds of women workers belonging to different parts of Sindh who were carrying banners and placards inscribed with their slogans and demands for strict implementation of laws protecting women's rights, and fixing the minimum wage at Rs 50,000 per month.

Speakers at the rally said that women had played a leading role in economic, political and social fields in Pakistan and the history of democracy, economic, political and human rights struggle of the country would be incomplete without the Names of Fatima Jinnah, Tahira Mazhar Ali, Comrade Shanta Bukhari, Mai Bakhtawar, Benazir Bhutto, Nusrat Bhutto, Kalsoom Nawaz, Naseem Wali Khan, Asima Jahangir and others.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair at the University of Karachi organised a seminar to mark International Women Day. Former chief minister of Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Member National Assembly Sasi Palijo, Member Sindh Assembly Sharmila Farooqui and others addressed the seminar.

Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani while addressing the ceremony said that women had played an important role in the history of Pakistan. "Fatima Jinnah was with Quaid-e-Azam in freedom movement, Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan played an important role in the country's politics while Benazir Bhutto has the honour of being the first woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world." Another important event of the day was the gong ceremony at pakistan stock exchange that was organised by psx in collaboration with International Finance Corporation (IFC), Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, UN Women and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). The theme of this year's event was 'Digital All - Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality'.

Chairperson PSX and former governor SBP Dr Shamshad Akhtar, prominent women leaders and professionals from the technology sector as well as eminent women entrepreneurs, innovators and women corporate leaders participated in the event.

Meanwhile, a Family Gala was organised at Agha Khan Universiy while Bahria University also organized an event to mark the day. Besides, Women Circle of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi also held a women walk at Karachi Press Club.

Earlier British Council Pakistan in collaboration with Women of the World (WOW) Foundation opened a two-day event in connection with International Women Day. The event consisted of a variety of activities, including a cultural show that attracted a large number of citizens.