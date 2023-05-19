IPCIHP holds rally in favour of Pakistan Army

International Peace Council for Interfaith Harmony Pakistan (IPCIHP) on Friday has taken out a rally here to condemn May 9 incident and express solidarity with Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :International Peace Council for Interfaith Harmony Pakistan (IPCIHP) on Friday has taken out a rally here to condemn May 9 incident and express solidarity with Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police.

The rally started from Dargah Qaim Shah Bukhari that marched on Bunder Road, Pakistan chowk, Jinnah Bagh chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club Larkana.

The rally was led by Chairman IPCIHP Sindh Cultural Wing Engineer Javed Sheikh, Yusuf Sheikh and Ismail Jatoi, and others.

A large number of workers, members of civil society and people from various walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally who were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the armed forces.

While addressing the rally, Javeed Shaikh Yousif Shaikh, Ismail Jatoi, Sohni Naz, and others strongly condemned anti-state protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in which state buildings were stormed.

The speakers said Pak Army was a lifeline for patriotic Pakistanis and no one will be allowed to defame our armed forces.

PTI leadership must refrain from maligning state institutions failing which they would not be allowed to move freely in society, they warned.

In the rally, Chairman Sindh Naushad Ali Barijo, Mehboob Gul Totani of Cultural Wing, Nadeem Khavor, Niaz Sheikh, Ustad Ahmed Pathan, Najam Pahore, Akhtar Jamali, Tariq Shaikh, Nadeem Ansari and others participated in a large number.