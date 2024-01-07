Open Menu

IPP Guarantor Of Pakistan's Prosperity: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 06:50 PM

IPP guarantor of Pakistan's prosperity: Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said her party is the guarantor of development and prosperity of the country.

She expressed these views at public gatherings in her constituency NA-70 here on Sunday.

"Under the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan, our aim is to beautify Pakistan, strengthen the state and national institutions, defend the rights of people and solve their problems. We have to strengthen the nation along with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and add to the prestige of the Pakistan Army," she added.

She said their manifesto was people-friendly and the party would come to power with the vote of the people and resolve their problems. "The party will save people from inflation and unemployment," she added.

