IPP Ready To Give Big Surprise In 2024 Elections: Firdous
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:27 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and candidate from NA-70 Sialkot constituency Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the IPP is ready to give a big surprise in the 2024 elections.
"The people of my constituency always stand with me, no matter which party I join, because they know that wherever Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan stands, she stands for betterment of people of her constituency and to improve their quality of life," she said.
Talking to a private tv channel, she said "I am always in contact with my people whether I win or lose elections.
She said that in NA-70 Sialkot, her contest was against the PML-N, which was her traditional contest. "I fought against PML-N in 2008, 2013 and again in 2018."
Dr. Firdous said, "I gave the gift of Sui gas to the people in all areas from Saidpur Road and up to Bajwat Sector during my tenure."
The IPP central information secretary said that by the grace of Allah, she built a sports complex for the first time for the youth in the area of Kobby Chak.
