IPP's Aoun Chaudhry Meets Shehbaz
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate from NA-128 constituency Aoun Chaudhry met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday and discussed current political affairs of the country.
Both agreed to actively run election campaign for NA-128 constituency. Aoun Chaudhry is contesting election on electoral symbol 'Eagle' and is a joint candidate of the IPP and the PML-N for the constituency.
