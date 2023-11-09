Open Menu

Iqbal Played Vital Role In Gaining Independence Country: DC Miran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Iqbal played vital role in gaining Independence country: DC Miran

Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Mir Miran Khan Baloch on Thursday said that the poet of the East, Dr Allama Iqbal played an important role in motivating millions of Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a free homeland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Mir Miran Khan Baloch on Thursday said that the poet of the East, Dr Allama Iqbal played an important role in motivating millions of Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a free homeland.

In his message issued here on the occasion of Allama Iqbal’s birthday, he said that Allama Iqbal was a prominent figure in the establishment of Pakistan and was the real leader of Muslims.

He said that Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam were our true leaders, mighty their pure souls rest in peace, Allama was rightly called the thinker of Pakistan.

He said that he would always be remembered for his exceptional work saying that Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, known as "Poet of the East" in Pakistan and other parts of the world, was born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot and was a famous poet and philosopher.

He said that his 1930 Allahabad address was a pivotal moment in pre-Partition politics and Allama Iqbal's address provided a clear direction and a distinct identity to the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Allahabad Sialkot November Muslim Million

Recent Stories

Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive j ..

AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of a ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ..

Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ailing manufacturers

3 minutes ago
 Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanit ..

Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanity, love, brotherhood through h ..

3 minutes ago
 146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated ..

146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated across country

1 minute ago
 Man shot dead in Multan

Man shot dead in Multan

1 minute ago
AJK celebrates Allama Iqbal 146th birth anniversar ..

AJK celebrates Allama Iqbal 146th birth anniversary with zeal, fervor

1 minute ago
 Workshop on “Understanding Research Philosophy & ..

Workshop on “Understanding Research Philosophy & Methodology” held at UoT

2 minutes ago
 Gazans bury their dead in orchards and football fi ..

Gazans bury their dead in orchards and football fields

1 hour ago
 Ethiopian forces regain control of historic Lalibe ..

Ethiopian forces regain control of historic Lalibela: residents

1 hour ago
 November 9 'Black Day' for Junagarh

November 9 'Black Day' for Junagarh

1 hour ago
 Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopens for traffic ..

Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopens for traffic after landslides cleared

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan