Iqbal played vital role in gaining Independence country: DC Miran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Mir Miran Khan Baloch on Thursday said that the poet of the East, Dr Allama Iqbal played an important role in motivating millions of Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a free homeland.

In his message issued here on the occasion of Allama Iqbal’s birthday, he said that Allama Iqbal was a prominent figure in the establishment of Pakistan and was the real leader of Muslims.

He said that Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam were our true leaders, mighty their pure souls rest in peace, Allama was rightly called the thinker of Pakistan.

He said that he would always be remembered for his exceptional work saying that Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, known as "Poet of the East" in Pakistan and other parts of the world, was born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot and was a famous poet and philosopher.

He said that his 1930 Allahabad address was a pivotal moment in pre-Partition politics and Allama Iqbal's address provided a clear direction and a distinct identity to the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve Pakistan.