Iqbal's Teachings Bridge Between Pakistan, Iran: Raza Nazri

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:32 PM

Iqbal's teachings bridge between Pakistan, Iran: Raza Nazri

Iranian Consulate General Muhammad Raza Nazri on Tuesday said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal were like a bridge between Pakistan and Iran and both the neighbors shared a great history of helping each other

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Iranian Consulate General Muhammad Raza Nazri on Tuesday said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal were like a bridge between Pakistan and Iran and both the neighbors shared a great history of helping each other.

He was addressing a seminar organized by Punjab University on "Allama Iqbal and relations between Pakistan and Iran" at Al Raazi Hall here.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, DG Khana-e-Farhang Ali Akber Razai Fard, faculty members and students participated in the event.

Mr Raza Nazri said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal had played important role in strengthening the relations between the both countries. He said that Iqbal's teachings had left strong effects on the world.

He said that Iqbal was popular at every city, village and town of Iran, adding that Iqbal was a great preacher of unity of the Muslims and in the light of his guidance, the Muslim Ummah should unite themselves.

On the occasion, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that Pakistan and Iran were like a family. He said that the Muslim world must integrate their resources and utilize them for the betterment of humanity.

He said that the Muslims must review the international scenario and strengthen relations with each other. He said that both the countries would have to solve their problems themselves as nobody from outside would solve their problems.

He said, "Although the Muslims are facing a lot of challenges but we also have a lot of resources to cope with these challenges." He said the PU was also establishing the Regional Integration Centre with such aims and objectives.

