Iranian Consul General Calls On CM Punjab
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Iranian Consul General H.E. Mehran Mowahed Far called on Punjab Chief
Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Tuesday.
The promotion of bilateral relations, the possibility of increasing cooperation
and trade volume between the two countries came under discussion in the
meeting. Both leaders agreed on the promotion of cultural and youth exchanges
between the two countries. A decision was taken to take immediate steps
in this regard.
The consul general congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected
first female Chief Minister Punjab. The CM thanked Iranian Consul General
for the good words and nice wishes. She expressed her desire to increase
cooperation between the two countries.
The chief minister said: “I want to take Pak-Iran bilateral relations to a higher
level”.
As a goodwill gesture, lights will be lit in the Badshahi Mosque on March 20
on the occasion of Nowruz, she added. Pakistan and Iran are culturally and
religiously connected. The historical relationship between the people of Pakistan
and Iran spans over centuries, she maintained.
“I want to increase mutual agricultural and trade with Iran” she expressed.
The Iranian Consul General said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of
deepening Pakistan-Iran relations was commendable, adding the future of
relations with Pakistan was bright. He expressed good wishes for the people
and government of Punjab.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present in the meeting.
