Iranian Consul General Calls On CM Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Iranian Consul General H.E. Mehran Mowahed Far called on Punjab Chief

Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Tuesday.

The promotion of bilateral relations, the possibility of increasing cooperation

and trade volume between the two countries came under discussion in the

meeting. Both leaders agreed on the promotion of cultural and youth exchanges

between the two countries. A decision was taken to take immediate steps

in this regard.

The consul general congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected

first female Chief Minister Punjab. The CM thanked Iranian Consul General

for the good words and nice wishes. She expressed her desire to increase

cooperation between the two countries.

The chief minister said: “I want to take Pak-Iran bilateral relations to a higher

level”.

As a goodwill gesture, lights will be lit in the Badshahi Mosque on March 20

on the occasion of Nowruz, she added. Pakistan and Iran are culturally and

religiously connected. The historical relationship between the people of Pakistan

and Iran spans over centuries, she maintained.

“I want to increase mutual agricultural and trade with Iran” she expressed.

The Iranian Consul General said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of

deepening Pakistan-Iran relations was commendable, adding the future of

relations with Pakistan was bright. He expressed good wishes for the people

and government of Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present in the meeting.

