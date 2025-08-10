Open Menu

Irfan Siddiqui Rejects India’s Fabricated Jet Downing Claim, Slams Air Chief’s Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Irfan Siddiqui rejects India’s fabricated Jet downing claim, slams Air Chief’s statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Senator PML-N Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday rejected Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh’s claim, made after 95 days, that India shot down five Pakistani jets, calling it a baseless and shameless lie reflecting India’s desperation to fake military victories.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Senator Irfan Siddiqui strongly dismissed and stated that such falsehoods reveal India’s desperation to falsely portray military success and only serve to undermine its credibility on the international stage.

He added that this baseless assertion, made after an extended silence is merely an attempt to deceive the world and stir unnecessary tensions.

Siddiqui termed the statement as entirely fabricated, deceptive and a desperate attempt to mislead both the Indian public and the international community.

Senator Siddiqui remarked that India seems to believe the entire world is blind and unaware.

He pointed out that even after 95 days, despite a lengthy speech by Prime Minister Modi in Parliament and Pakistan’s clear official stance, there was complete silence from the Indian military leadership.

Now, suddenly, the Indian Air Chief has chosen to speak up with a blatant falsehood, which only undermines India's credibility on the global stage, he added.

Now, he said, the sudden and false claim by the Indian Air Chief will only further embarrass India on the global stage and turn it into an object of even greater international ridicule.

Responding to a query, he further stated that the leadership of PML-N stands firm and united in the face of both external threats and internal challenges, committed to defending the nation's interests at all costs.

