- Home
- Pakistan
- Irfan Siddiqui rejects India’s fabricated Jet downing claim, slams Air Chief’s statement
Irfan Siddiqui Rejects India’s Fabricated Jet Downing Claim, Slams Air Chief’s Statement
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Senator PML-N Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday rejected Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh’s claim, made after 95 days, that India shot down five Pakistani jets, calling it a baseless and shameless lie reflecting India’s desperation to fake military victories.
In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Senator Irfan Siddiqui strongly dismissed and stated that such falsehoods reveal India’s desperation to falsely portray military success and only serve to undermine its credibility on the international stage.
He added that this baseless assertion, made after an extended silence is merely an attempt to deceive the world and stir unnecessary tensions.
Siddiqui termed the statement as entirely fabricated, deceptive and a desperate attempt to mislead both the Indian public and the international community.
Senator Siddiqui remarked that India seems to believe the entire world is blind and unaware.
He pointed out that even after 95 days, despite a lengthy speech by Prime Minister Modi in Parliament and Pakistan’s clear official stance, there was complete silence from the Indian military leadership.
Now, suddenly, the Indian Air Chief has chosen to speak up with a blatant falsehood, which only undermines India's credibility on the global stage, he added.
Now, he said, the sudden and false claim by the Indian Air Chief will only further embarrass India on the global stage and turn it into an object of even greater international ridicule.
Responding to a query, he further stated that the leadership of PML-N stands firm and united in the face of both external threats and internal challenges, committed to defending the nation's interests at all costs.
Recent Stories
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on her death anniversary4 minutes ago
-
Drug-free society operation continue, 2 drug dealer, 2 motorcyclists criminals arrested4 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui rejects India’s fabricated Jet downing claim, slams Air Chief’s statement4 minutes ago
-
Zebra crossings made outside schools, colleges on Lahore road14 minutes ago
-
Mango: The diplomat fruit that revives ties and sweetens alliances14 minutes ago
-
Adherence to constitution, democratic process key to Pakistan’s integrity: NA Speaker14 minutes ago
-
16 FIRs registered against spurious semen, illegal slaughtering24 minutes ago
-
Three gangsters held24 minutes ago
-
Multan cantonment board clears pending pensions of retired staff54 minutes ago
-
PM meets Ikram Ullah; expresses satisfaction at his educational progress54 minutes ago
-
Independence day preparations in full swing1 hour ago
-
Nation honoring ‘Angel of Leprosy’ Dr. Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary1 hour ago