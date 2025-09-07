Irrigation Officers Inspect Ongoing Dykes Reinforcement In Matiari
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Executive Engineer Irrigation Hala Division, Peer Salahuddin, inspected various sensitive points of the protective embankment of the River Indus in Matiari district Sunday and reviewed the strengthening works at the weak points near Bhanoth and Hala Purana as well.
According to a press release, the XEn also inspected the reinforcement works on the T-Spur, a man-made engineering marvel which artificially turns the route of the river near Bhanote village in Matiari.
During the inspection he directed the technical officers and staff to remain present in the field, supervise the strengthening works, and not compromise on quality.
He warned that any contractor involved in substandard work should be blacklisted.
Salahuddin also checked the stone pitching exercise at the embankment, the strengthening of the T-spurs, and the launches established by the department.
He stated that apart from a few historically sensitive points of the levee, only two locations including point number 7/135 of Bhanote dyke and point number 3/142 of Hala Purana appeared weak.
However, he believed, the situation was not as concerning to suggest an imminent breach of the levee as the situation had existed in some districts of Sindh during the 2010 super flood.
The XEn recalled that following the super flood, which had passed through Matiari safely, the height of the river banks was further enhanced by 3 feet.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Embargoed: Not to be broadcast, published before Sep 8* Federal, provincial govts united to promote ..3 minutes ago
-
Irrigation officers inspect ongoing dykes reinforcement in Matiari3 minutes ago
-
Iconic writer Ashfaq Ahmad remembered on his 21st death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles the demise of Federal Minister Junaid Anwar's mother3 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains cause drainage blockage near GPO in Dera Ismail Khan, system restored3 minutes ago
-
Special anti-Polio campaign concludes across Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Evacuation announced for parts of Jalalpur city3 minutes ago
-
FDCMA and Loyal Warriors of Pakistan pay glorious tribute to martyrs, veterans and serving soldiers3 minutes ago
-
Navy committed to advancing nation’s maritime sector: Admiral Naveed Ashraf3 minutes ago
-
Rain revisits Hyderabad as monsoon spells continue13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces thwarted enemy designs; youth empowerment Govt top priority: Muqam13 minutes ago
-
CM orders provision of clean drinking water to flood victims13 minutes ago