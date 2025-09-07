Irrigation officers inspect ongoing dykes reinforcement in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Executive Engineer Irrigation Hala Division, Peer Salahuddin, inspected various sensitive points of the protective embankment of the River Indus in Matiari district Sunday and reviewed the strengthening works at the weak points near Bhanoth and Hala Purana as well.

According to a press release, the XEn also inspected the reinforcement works on the T-Spur, a man-made engineering marvel which artificially turns the route of the river near Bhanote village in Matiari.

During the inspection he directed the technical officers and staff to remain present in the field, supervise the strengthening works, and not compromise on quality.

He warned that any contractor involved in substandard work should be blacklisted.

Salahuddin also checked the stone pitching exercise at the embankment, the strengthening of the T-spurs, and the launches established by the department.

He stated that apart from a few historically sensitive points of the levee, only two locations including point number 7/135 of Bhanote dyke and point number 3/142 of Hala Purana appeared weak.

However, he believed, the situation was not as concerning to suggest an imminent breach of the levee as the situation had existed in some districts of Sindh during the 2010 super flood.

The XEn recalled that following the super flood, which had passed through Matiari safely, the height of the river banks was further enhanced by 3 feet.

APP/zmb/