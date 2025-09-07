Open Menu

NA Speaker Condoles The Demise Of Federal Minister Junaid Anwar's Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt condolences to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar during a telephonic conversation on Sunday, following the sad demise of the minister’s mother.

In his condolence message to the bereaved minister, the speaker said that passing away of parents is an irreparable loss and a deeply painful tragedy. He stated that the affection, prayers, and unconditional love of parents, particularly that of a mother, can never be replaced.

Speaker NA further stated that the void left by the demise of one's parents can never truly be filled. "It is a sorrow beyond the expression of words," he remarked.

Extending his deep sympathy to Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar and his family, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said he stands with them in this moment of grief. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a place in His infinite mercy and bless the bereaved family with patience and strength to bear this great loss.

