Heavy Rains Cause Drainage Blockage Near GPO In Dera Ismail Khan, System Restored
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Heavy rains in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday disrupted the drainage system after plastic bottles and garbage blocked a manhole near the General Post Office (GPO).
The blockage resulted in the accumulation of rainwater in Topanwala Bazaar and adjoining areas; however, the system was later restored after immediate action by the authorities.
According to officials, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera and the Public Health Engineering Department promptly launched an operation and cleared the manhole, which restored the water flow.
WSSC Chairman Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, Manager Operations Abdul Rehman Sadazai, Chief Minister’s Focal Person Nawaz Khan and officials of the Public Health Engineering Department reached the spot and personally supervised the cleanliness operation.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister’s Focal Person Nawaz Khan said that on the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, several underground sewerage projects have been launched in Dera Ismail Khan to provide long-term relief to the citizens from waterlogging and drainage problems.
He explained that an extra sewerage line is being laid near Mehmood Eye Hospital, which will connect to Commissionary Bazaar, while another additional line is being installed in the Islamia school area.
He further said that tenders for the underground sewerage of the four main bazaars of the city have already been completed and practical work will begin shortly. Nawaz Khan added that work on a comprehensive master drainage plan has started and is being carried out step by step, with all projects expected to be completed within four to five months.
He emphasized that these initiatives will not only resolve the recurring problem of water accumulation during heavy rains but also improve sanitation, protect public health, and provide a clean and healthy environment to the people of Dera Ismail Khan.
WSSC Chairman Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate appreciated the timely response of the field staff and said that immediate restoration of the drainage system was made possible due to effective teamwork and coordination. He urged citizens to refrain from throwing plastic bottles, shopping bags, and other waste into drains and manholes, stressing that public cooperation is crucial for maintaining a smooth sewerage system during the monsoon season.
Officials further said that cleaning and inspection of other manholes across the city are also being carried out to prevent such situations in the future, and appealed to the people to extend full cooperation by keeping their surroundings clean and reporting any sewerage issues without delay.
