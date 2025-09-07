Iconic Writer Ashfaq Ahmad Remembered On His 21st Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Iconic writer, playwright and broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad was remembered on his 21st death anniversary here and across the country on Sunday.
Ashfaq Ahmad wrote dozens of tv dramas and hosted famous program of Radio Pakistan “Talqeen Shah”.
His famous ptv plays were “Munchaley ka Soda” “Aik Muhobaat Sao Afsaney” “Tota Kahani” “Hairat Kada” and “Afsaney”.
He authored several acclaimed books, including Zavia, Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay, Gadariya, and Tota Kahani, which are considered milestones in urdu prose.
On television, Ahmad penned the script of several plays that went on to become popular with audiences including, Uchhay Burj Lahore De, Tali Thallay, and Tota Kahani.
He also made a feature film called “Dhop aur Saya” in the 1960s. Ashfaq Ahmed married Banu Qudsia, who was also a well-known author and literary personality.
He received both the Presidential Pride of Performance award (Sadarti Aizaz Barai-Husn-Karkardagi) and Sitar-e-Imtiaz.
Ashfaq Ahmad died on September 7, 2004, in Lahore at the age of 79.
Former PTV producer Agha Qaiser told APP that Ashfaq Ahmad’s drama series Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsaanay and his TV show Zaavia comprising of his lectures on self-actualization, used to go on air during the golden era of Pakistan Television. This series prooved to be a beacon of light for the Pakistani society, he added. The husband and wife were ineluctable figures in the field of Urdu literature, he said.
