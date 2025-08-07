Open Menu

MDCAT 2025: Registration Schedule Released

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 09:00 PM

MDCAT 2025: Registration schedule released

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The registration schedule for MDCAT 2025 has been released for students seeking admission in medical and dental colleges.

The registration for MDCAT will start from tomorrow. Registration will be done through the PMDC online portal with a normal fee that will be continued, till August 25. Registration with late fee will be done till September 1. The normal registration fee for Pakistani students will be Rs 9,000. However, the same fee was Rs 8,500 last year. The late registration fee will be Rs13,000.

PMDC sources said that it will also conduct the test in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The registration fee for MD CAT in Riyadh will be 45,000, and the late fee will be 55,000.

The MD CAT exam will be held on Sunday, October 5.

In Punjab. MD CAT will be held under the University of Health Sciences (UoHS). In Sindh, MD CAT will be held under the Sukkur IBA University. In KPK, the Khyber Medical University will conduct the MD CAT exam. In Balochistan, while the MD CAT exam will be held under the Bolan Medical University.

