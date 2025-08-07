Police officers visit FPC to strengthen ties

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The police officials have visited Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) to strengthen ties with journalist community.

On special invitation of President Faisalabad Photojournalist Association Muhammad Tahir, the police officers including ASP Kareem Mastoi, ASP Muzammil, ASP Owais Sarwar, ASP Madam Aroob, ASP Dr. Maryam and others paid visit to FPC and had a meeting with the press club representatives.

They discussed on the need for trust, cooperation and harmony between police and journalists to improve security measures.

They also emphasized that a peaceful and informed society requires close liaison between law enforcement agencies and media.

Hence, the media should play a key role in delivering timely and accurate information to the public whereas the police would remain on the front lines for maintaining law and order, they added.

They also stressed the need to bridge gaps between different segments of the society and assured to address police related issues being faced by the journalists on top priority basis.

Secretary Press Club Azadar Abidi, former Secretary Kashif Fareed, General Secretary Photojournalist Association Basheer Ahmed Taya, Aqeel Parvez, Aziz Butt, Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Tariq Mehmood Kamboh, Rana Nadeem Akhtar, Ali Hassan and others were also present on the occasion.

