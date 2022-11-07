IRSA releases 101,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 101,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1524.24 feet and was 126.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 31,800 cusecs while the outflow was 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1153.15 feet, 103.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 9,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 63,900, 41,100, 32,100 and 9,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,600 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.