IRSA releases 128,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 128,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 222,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1461.42 feet and was 47.42 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,100 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1160.20 feet, which was 109.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 75,500 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 77,200, 62,000, 50,400 and 16,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 74,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.