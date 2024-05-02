Open Menu

IRSA Releases 128,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 128,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 128,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 222,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1461.42 feet and was 47.42 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,100 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1160.20 feet, which was 109.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 75,500 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 77,200, 62,000, 50,400 and 16,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 74,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

13 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

16 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

17 hours ago
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

18 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

19 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

19 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

22 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan