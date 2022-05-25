UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 137867 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 137867 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 127166 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 137867 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 127166 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1080.40 feet, which was 30.

40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 22381 and 33882 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 75274 ,108840 and 56190 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 24200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19685 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

