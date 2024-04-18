IRSA Releases 182,100 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 182,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 263,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.38 feet and was 33.38 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 43,500 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.70 feet, which was 72.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 58,200 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 108,300, 74,500, 35,300 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 129,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 27,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
