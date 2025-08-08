IRSA releases 351,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 351,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 368,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.00 feet which was 144.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 240,300 cusecs and 239,900 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1204.90 feet, which was 154.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,500 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 226,100, 172,900, 174,900 and 126,400 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 31,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 42,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.