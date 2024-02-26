‘Ishq Murshid’ Featured Its New Sindhi Song By Saif Samjejo
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) In the popular drama series ‘Ishq Murshid’ after the excellent performance by Sindhi actor Ali Gul, they have now added another segment with the outstanding Singing of Sindhi artist Saif Samejo in the song ‘’Sapna Sapna’.
According to a report on Social media, this song was being presented with urdu subtitles on screen. The Sindhi Community has expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for the unique and memorable addition to the show.
Recent Stories
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents2 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice24 minutes ago
-
LBF inaugurates by Session District Judge Larkana24 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz creates history24 minutes ago
-
Interim CM appreciates institutions for conducting free, fair elections in KP24 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 169 meters on gas theft34 minutes ago
-
Shahram, Atif ousted from PHC courtroom34 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive begins34 minutes ago
-
Rs 7.5 mln paid to applicants on ombudsman orders34 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at ARI-DI Khan for promotion of pulses cultivation34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs price magistrates to improve performance in Ramazan44 minutes ago
-
DC distributes cheque among deserving families54 minutes ago