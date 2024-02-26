‘Ishq Murshid’ featured its new Sindhi Song by Saif Samjejo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) In the popular drama series ‘Ishq Murshid’ after the excellent performance by Sindhi actor Ali Gul, they have now added another segment with the outstanding Singing of Sindhi artist Saif Samejo in the song ‘’Sapna Sapna’.

According to a report on Social media, this song was being presented with urdu subtitles on screen. The Sindhi Community has expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for the unique and memorable addition to the show.