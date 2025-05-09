Islamabad Admin Denies Nighttime Blackout Rumors
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The District Administration of Islamabad has strongly denied reports circulating about planned electricity blackouts during night hours.
In an official statement, the administration clarified that no announcements have been made from mosques instructing residents to switch off their home lights.
“These are baseless rumors.
No such instructions have been issued,” said the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad.
The DC further warned that action would be taken against individuals spreading false information through mosque loudspeakers or other means.
Citizens have been urged not to believe or spread unverified news.
The public is advised to contact the District Control Center, which is available 24/7, to confirm the authenticity of any such announcements.
APP/kah-usz
