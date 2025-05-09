PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urges Indian PM to opt for dialogue to ease India-Pakistan tensions

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Friday urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose dialogue to end hostilities.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti said the devastating attack in Pahalgam has pushed India-Pakistan relations dangerously close to the edge of catastrophe.
She said the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women and children on both sides, is a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of conflict.
With every passing moment of escalation, more lives hang in the balance, she added.
She urged the leadership of both India and Pakistan to choose peaceful coexistence.
“I especially appeal to the Prime Minister of India to choose dialogue to end hostilities. Now, more than ever peaceful co-existence and engagement must serve as our only instrument.”
“Only through sincere and sustained efforts can we deescalate tensions and begin the hard work of restoring peace,” she maintained.
