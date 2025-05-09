Kohistani salutes minorities' unwavering support for armed forces, slams Modi' s humanity crimes as heinous

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khel Das Kohistani Friday fiercely condemns Modi's egregious actions, brutalizing civilians and violating mosques, while praising the rock-solid unity of Pakistan's minority communities with the security forces.

In a candid interview with a private news channel, Khel Das Kohistani praised the minority communities for their enthusiastic support of the Pakistani armed forces, showcasing a remarkable display of unity and solidarity.

He noted that the rallies and events organized in support of the armed forces are a testament to the minorities' commitment to the country's security and stability.

Minister Khel Das Kohistani minced no words in condemning Prime Minister Modi's divisive politics, particularly his alleged hate speech and actions against Muslims.

Kohistani expressed deep concern over the targeting of innocent civilians, desecration of mosques and lack of respect for other faiths.

He emphasized that such actions not only undermine the fabric of Indian society but also contradict the principles of democracy and secularism.

Kohistani pointedly criticized Prime Minister Modi for allegedly violating international laws and human rights norms, while recklessly blaming Pakistan without providing any credible evidence.

He emphasized that such baseless accusations not only strain international relations but also divert attention from pressing domestic issues.

Minister asserted that Modi' s actions are part of a larger strategy to salvage his political image ahead of the

elections.

By blaming Pakistan and engaging in nationalist rhetoric, Modi aims to rally public support and divert attention from his government's shortcomings, rather than addressing the real challenges facing India, he added.

He strongly criticized Prime Minister Modi, labeling him as the 'Butcher of Gujarat' and accusing him of being responsible for the killings and violence against Muslims and other minorities.

"Just as Ravan met his downfall, Modi too will meet his match," he mentioned.

"Modi is encountering significant criticism within India, with his own people divided and minorities withholding their support," he highlighted.

Das also emphasized that terrorism has no affiliation with any particular religion, contradicting narratives that link the two.

He highlighted Pakistan's consistent stance against terrorism, underscoring the country's efforts to combat extremism and promote peace.

Kohistani warned that Pakistan will respond aggressively to any perceived threats or provocations, emphasizing the country's resolve to defend its sovereignty and interests.