Emergency Measures Taken In Islamabad After Pakistan-India Tensions

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Emergency measures taken in Islamabad after Pakistan-India tensions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In response to recent tensions between Pakistan and India, the district administration of Islamabad held an emergency meeting led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad.

According to a DC office, all Assistant Deputy Commissioners, Magistrates and officials participated to review the city's preparedness.

During the meeting, several important measures were announced to handle any emergency situation.

Sirens have been installed on all tall buildings across the city to alert residents. Shelters have been designated for victims and a 24/7 control room has been set up at the Safe City Complex to coordinate response efforts.

Hospitals have completed the implementation of emergency protocols, and blood donation camps have been established to assist in case of injuries.

Market committees are ready with extra supplies of vegetables, pulses and other essential items.

Plans are also in place to ensure additional fuel stocks at petrol stations.

Mosques have been prepared to make announcements during emergencies and young volunteers are being trained to assist in crises.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that all officers should remain in the field at all times to ensure quick response.

Citizens are advised to contact the control room immediately if they notice any emergency or siren sound.

The district administration also reassured the public that there is no truth to rumors about power outages during this time.

The DC appealed to residents to avoid spreading unconfirmed news and stay calm. The city’s authorities are prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

APP/kah-usz

