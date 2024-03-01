Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Babar Sattar of Islamabad High Court issues a reserved verdict in the illegal arrests case of former Federal Minister Shahryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz, found guilty of misconduct, sentenced to 6 months in prison. However, the court suspended the Deputy Commissioner's sentence for one month on its own.

According to the decision, if the appeal is not delayed within 30 days, then he should be arrested again.

The court found Irfan Nawaz guilty of exceeding his authority as a government official. Islamabad Police's SSP Operations was sentenced to 4 months in prison and fined one lakh rupees.

The court acquitted the SSP in a contempt of court case. SHO Naseer Manzoor was also sentenced to two months in prison and fined one lakh rupees.

The court directed to send a copy of the decision to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

It is worth noting that in the previous hearing, the Islamabad High Court had barred Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz from leaving the country. Despite the request for unconditional pardon in the last hearing, the court had ordered to collect the response in the next notice as the second shock was not presented in court.

DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz appeared in Islamabad High Court and left himself at the mercy of the High Court.

Irfan Nawaz stated that there were 18 hearings in this case, and he was not absent in any hearing. During the hearing, Justice Babar Sattar reprimanded DC Islamabad, saying, "Do you think this is a joke? There is contempt of court against you. You issued 69 SP orders for 970 days. Didn't they have children? Didn't they want to go on leave? We have issued a shock notice." Later, the court reserved the decision after the hearing. Earlier, the court of Justice Babar Sattar of Islamabad High Court had issued a contempt of court warrant against DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz for his absence in contempt of court case against Shahryar Afridi, by issuing SP order and exceeding authority.

The court issued an arrest warrant, rejecting the request for exemption from DC Islamabad's presence and ordered the IGs of all four provinces to arrest DC Islamabad and present him in court.