Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, Melody, Malik Altaf, Pandorian, Farash Town, ADBP, Chhata Bakhtawar, Service Road East, Crotile Hotel, G- 9 Center, I-9/4, Carriage Factory, G-13/2, D-12/4, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital, Company Bagh, Barian, TDCP, PAF, Bagh City, Angori, Shahpur, Shahdara, Mangat, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kaho. II, Golf City, Rahara, AQ Khan, NIH, Mahfuz Shaheed, Club. I, NCP, Mangyal, Khayaban Iqbal, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Buri Imam, Mandala, Athal, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, New Milpur, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Raja Sultan, Khanna Road, Tamasamaabad, Committee Chowk, Rajahabad, Jami Masjid, Gulshanabad, Gwalmandi, Dhoj Najo, Abu Bakr, Kayani Road, Radio Pak, Golla, MFM, Zeeshan Colony, I-14/3, Ratta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Tipu Road, Chaklala, Jail Park.I, Model Town, Gulistan Colony, Askari Seven, Dhok Noor, Hayal, Shah Jeevan, Kent, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, IST, Hanif Shaheed, Khawaja, New Chawah, Fazal Ahmad, Panjar, Mandra II, New Kaliam, Sukhu, Raman, Gagan, Park View, Pindi Borr.

, FF Hospital, Morgah Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawazsh Shaheed, Ghori, Har Wahdat Colony, Kala Khan, Valley, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industrial, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Model Town, Shafi Chauhan, Bara Zee, Wesa, Kachhari, Haji Shah, Fuara Chowk, Hameed, Nika Kalan, Muthial, Bahtar, Amanpur. , Dharnal, Galial, Khore, Fateh Jang, Laniwala Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhon, Milat Chowk, Mureed, Miani, Manara, Main Bazaar, Jund Awan, Dhadyal Express, Latifal, Dhoda, Pinnwal, Katas, Jalap River, Lala Town, KS Maniz, Jalalpur, Neela, Dhadanka, Malkwal, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Dharmand Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Kohar, F-8 Civil Line, F-2 Chip Borr, F-10 Black Base, Boren, Industrial, Hamlet, Mangala Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Chotala, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Gujar Khan, Jund Mahlo, Baba Shaheed, Chhapar Sharif, Thakra, Smoot Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM F-8/1, New G-10/2, New G-10/1, New G-9/4, New G-9 Express, New G-8/2, G- 10 Center, F-10 Center, Mong City, Mong Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Golra Feeder, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Beni, Baral MES-1, Gadari, CMH /MES.2 feeders and surrounding areas.