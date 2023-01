Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle G-6, Malik Altaf, Zia Masjid, Tufail Shaheed, Marvi, G-8, Tiramari, Highway, F-10 Park, G-9/4, H-8 , Police Line, Belaur, New Shahullah Dutta, Pindi Point, Kohala, Pearl Cantonment, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Trat, Anguri, Shahpur, Shahdara, Mangate, Desto, T&T, Trat, Bhara Kaho. II, Golf City, NCP, Mengyal, Iqbal Street, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Bri Imam, Mandala, Athal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle 4th Road, E-Block, Commercial Centre, Shamsabad, Khurram Colony, Gulzar Quaid, Service Road , Zafarul Haq, Arya Mohalla, Forah Chowk, Mingtal, Ali Market, Sardar Bagh, People's Colony, Askari XI, Officer Colony, G-15, G-15/1&4, Bhadana, Saham, Range Road, BB Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt. Circle, Bank Roadoon, Jahangir Road, Rahmatabad-1, Car Chowk, Model Town, Jhanda, Major Riaz, Humayun, State Bank, Khasala, Defense Road, Murt, UC Lakhan, Dhok Awan, Bhandar Builders, Nad, Kambili Sadiq, New Chua, Fazal Ahmed, Banjar, Hamid Jhangi, Industrial, Sukho, Syed Kasran, Gagan, Shahigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala, Park View, Pindi Borar, Fuji Foundation Hospital, Morg.

Ah Feeders, Attock Circle, Jalala, Sher Shah Suri, Ghazi Kohli, Wahdat Colony, Kala Khan, Sangjani, Pind Padian, Purmiana, Ghari Afghanan, Islampura, Barazai, Visa, Dar es Salaam, Qaziabad, Tin Mela, Musa, Kharpa, Soni, Chhaji Mar, Murt, Nada, Mahfooz Shaheed, Galyal, Gagan Feeders, Chakwal Circle Bhawan, Line Park, Jamal Wall, Color Kahar, Islamia Chowk, Doultala, Dhedyal City, Mulhal Mughlan, Chakaral, Rizwan Textiles, Basharat, Duffer, Toba, Kachhari, Abdullahpur, Kot Chaudharyan, DS Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Malkwal, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tho Amharam Khan, Badhial, Patwali Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspora, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Pran. , F-6 Machine Mahalla, F-9 Chak Daulat, M Riaz Shaheed, Dinah. 1 Bakrala, Domeli, New Sanghui, Mumtaz Shaheed, Mankiala, Ghori Dhamek, Baba Shaheed, Chhapar Sharif, Galiana, Kangar Thati Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09 AM:00 to 01:00 PM Commercial Centre, Farooq Azam, 4th Road, E Block, Shaheed M Deen, Abu Bakr, Abdul Rehman, 6th Road, T&T, Asgarmal, B Block, New Milpur, Shukrila, Jami Masjid Road, C Block , Affendi Colony, Syedpur Road, Faizabad, Sadiqabad, Noor Mohammad Road, Dhok Khaba, Malikabad, Cricket Stadium, Shamsabad. , National Market, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Haidari Chowk, Tariq Shaheed, Urology Center feeders From 08:00 am to 02:00 pm Jajiabad, Nar, City 2 feeders and surrounding areas.