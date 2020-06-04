UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:41 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on June 5 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Munir Abad, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing Society feedersOn June 6 from 06:00am to 10:00am, Islampura, Sermote, Bewal feeders, 08:30am to 01:30pm, Hussain Abad, Col Sher Khan, Lala Zar, Lala Rukh, Industrial Estate feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Ahmedabad feeder, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Noon, Foreign Office, Pind Hoon, I-14/3, I-14/4 feeders, 07:00am to 12:00noon, Sudran Road, Chatha Bakhtawar, Tramri, Azhar Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.

