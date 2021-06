Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM including Burhan, Shafa Chauhan, Fateh Jang Rural, Khanda, Laniwala, Shakral, KRL, Fazia, Jinnah Camp, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4 ,Shakrial, Noor Mohammad, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Dharnal, Kot Shera, Kot Gola, Katas, Dilwal Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM I-14/3, Burma , Wahidabad, Feeders From 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM Mandi Bhalwal, Smoot feeders From 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Dhudial City-2, Seikh, Khttar Express, Onah Town Feeders and surrounding areas.