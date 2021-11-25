Islamabad High Court asks DAG to raise matter of missing journalist before PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the deputy attorney general to put the matter of a missing journalist Muddasir Naro before Prime Minister and Federal cabinet to satisfy the victim family.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the DAG to tell the court that when the Prime Minister and Cabinet would hear the victim family.

The court ordered that it would summon secretary interior in person if the DAG couldn't give a date by coming Monday.

At the outset of hearing, the bench asked the DAG Syed Tayyab Shah that when the journalist got missing to this he said this was an incident of August 20, 2018. The court observed there were only three people in family including wife, son and mother of the missing person, adding that it wouldn't faced hardships if the state had been with them.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked it was the responsibility of the state to satisfy the victim family.

The court adjourned further hearing till Monday.