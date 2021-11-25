UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks DAG To Raise Matter Of Missing Journalist Before PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:46 PM

Islamabad High Court asks DAG to raise matter of missing journalist before PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the deputy attorney general to put the matter of a missing journalist Muddasir Naro before Prime Minister and federal cabinet to satisfy the victim family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the deputy attorney general to put the matter of a missing journalist Muddasir Naro before Prime Minister and Federal cabinet to satisfy the victim family.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the DAG to tell the court that when the Prime Minister and Cabinet would hear the victim family.

The court ordered that it would summon secretary interior in person if the DAG couldn't give a date by coming Monday.

At the outset of hearing, the bench asked the DAG Syed Tayyab Shah that when the journalist got missing to this he said this was an incident of August 20, 2018. The court observed there were only three people in family including wife, son and mother of the missing person, adding that it wouldn't faced hardships if the state had been with them.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked it was the responsibility of the state to satisfy the victim family.

The court adjourned further hearing till Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Wife August 2018 Islamabad High Court Family Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Salman Khan surprises his fans on birthday of his ..

Salman Khan surprises his fans on birthday of his father Salim Khan

7 minutes ago
 Shakeel ur Rehman, others submit comments against ..

Shakeel ur Rehman, others submit comments against show cause notices

39 seconds ago
 Gambia truth commission urges prosecutions over Ja ..

Gambia truth commission urges prosecutions over Jammeh-era crimes

42 seconds ago
 French military convoy in Burkina remains blocked ..

French military convoy in Burkina remains blocked after protests

44 seconds ago
 Brussels urges booster dose to reinforce EU Covid ..

Brussels urges booster dose to reinforce EU Covid pass

50 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italy&#039;s Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italy&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, visits Ita ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.