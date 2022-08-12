UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks FIA's Comments On Call-up Notice To PTI Official

Published August 12, 2022

Islamabad High Court seeks FIA's comments on call-up notice to PTI official

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a plea challenging a call-up notice to the director Management Cell of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Noman Afzal against the FIA's call-up notice.

Petitioner's counsel Gohar Ali adopted the stance that only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had powers regarding the matters associated with it, and the FIA was not authorized to interfere into the matter.

He prayed the court to set aside the call-up notice served to his client by the FIA.

The court served notices to the respondent and adjourned the case till August 17.

