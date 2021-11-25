Islamabad police making concerted efforts to curb drug-peddling activities

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday said that Islamabad police was making concerted efforts to curb drug-pushing activities and ensure arrest of those involved

While addressing the students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST), the IGP said use of drug led towards destruction and collective efforts were direly needed to keep the society free from this menace.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Umar Khan, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayesha Gull and among others including Vice Chancellor CUST University Mian Mansoor Ahmed, Police officials, senior faculty members and a large number of students.

The IGP said narcotics destroy students and youngsters, adding, it not only detract youth from their goals but also ruined life of the whole family.

Qazi Jamil ur Rehman urged the students to focus on their studies, keep vigilant eye on their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity.

The IGP said the campaign had been started to make Islamabad "drug-free" city and strict action was being ensured against those involved in drugs.

He said anti-narcotics unit had also been established by Islamabad police to get rid of drug menace and ensure effective efforts against drug peddlers.

The Islamabad police chief said police had contacted various religious scholars, teachers, members of civil society, traders, other notables and sought their cooperation against the menace.

During the ongoing year, he said effective action was taken against drug pushers and cache of narcotics including heroin, hashish, ice and cocaine was recovered from them.

He said most of the nabbed persons used to supply drugs at educational institutions while use of narcotics had significantly decline through efforts of Islamabad police.

He said an awareness campaign had been also launched by Islamabad police in educational institutions and students were briefed about harmful effects of drug use.

For a bright and secure life, he advised students to do hard work and get education with devotion and urged them to cooperate with police to make the society as exemplary for others.

The IGP said young people were our real assets and their hard work could ensure bright future for the country. Education was key to success and every challenge could be countered with hard work and sincere approach in life, he said.

He added that to prevent violence against women and children, Islamabad Police had set up Gender Protection Unit on which women could register their complaint through desk and helpline 8090.

The Gender Protection Unit had been specially staffed by women to ensure a conducive environment for victims to express their concerns.

Hundreds of women had so far received assistance through the Gender Protection Unit and this initiative was gaining international recognition, he added.

Vice Chancellor, CUST University appreciated Islamabad police over its efforts against drug peddling and urged all segments of society to fulfill their responsibilities to curb the menace.

The purpose of conducting awareness seminars in educational institutions of the Federal capital help raise awareness about the disadvantages of drug use and educate people about the steps being taken by Islamabad Police.

Under an initiative of police, IG Islamabad delivered lectures at FAST and COMSATS Universities on the same topic and this interaction with students as well as youth would continue in future.