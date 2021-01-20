UrduPoint.com
Islamabad To Have Two Pet Friendly Parks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:38 PM

Islamabad to have two pet friendly parks

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to develop two pet friendly parks in sectors F-6 and E-7 to enable the pet owners to have outdoors with their pets in well equipped and pet friendly environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to develop two pet friendly parks in sectors F-6 and E-7 to enable the pet owners to have outdoors with their pets in well equipped and pet friendly environment.

Moreover, the first of its kind project, would be the harbinger of the promotion of animal rights. This is the part of renovation and improvement plan of the existing parks in which CDA management has been trying to establish and improve existing parks and outdoor facilities for greener and healthier environ ment for the citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

