Islamia University of Bahawalpur main auditorium renamed as "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium"

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The main auditorium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been renamed as "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium".

In this regard, a special notification from the university, the committee appointed by the syndicate on Tuesday approved naming the main auditorium in the Baghdad ul Jadeed campus as "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium".

It is worth mentioning that Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his presidential address at the recent Khawaja Ghulam Farid Conference announced the name of the main auditorium as "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium".

People from all walks of life including social, educational, and literary circles and civil society have appreciated this initiative of Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and termed it as the best tribute to the great Sufi poet of the region, Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

It is significant to mention here that during the last two years, Khwaja Ghulam Farid Chair was activated by forming the Khwaja Ghulam Farid Chair Management Committee. Khawaja Ghulam Farid Chair Management Committee includes the most important personalities from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and outside the university associated with Fikr-e Farid.

The members of the committee headed by Vice Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Chairman includes Khawaja Moinuddin Mehboob Koreja Sajjada Nashin Darbar Farid as co-Chairman, Dr. Shahzad Qaiser as co-Chairman, Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages, Saeed Sheikh, Director General Information Broadcasting, Riaz Hussain Sindhar Assistant Professor, Mujahid Jatoi Poet & writer, Malik Khuda Yar Khan Chanar Social Personality, Dr. Sadia Kamal Eminent Journalist, Athar Lashari Lecturer, Ismatullah Shah Poet and writer, Mian Samad Sher Abbasi and Khawaja Rawal Moin Koreija Wali-Ehd Darbar-e-Farid honorary Director and Secretary included.

By activating the Khawaja Farid Chair, this committee took up the task of highlighting the poetry and teachings of Khawaja Ghulam Farid at the national and international levels. Apart from the annual National Khawaja Farid Conference and Seminar, publications of various books have been organized by this Management Committee. Apart from this, famous singers participate in the annual coffee gathering. This time the great singer Suraiya Multanikar was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The website of Khawaja Ghulam Farid Chair Management Committee has also been launched and is active on social media. Similarly, the Khawaja Ghulam Farid Society has also been established at the level of male and female students.