UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Main Auditorium Renamed As "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium"

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur main auditorium renamed as "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium"

The main auditorium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been renamed as "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium".

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The main auditorium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been renamed as "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium".

In this regard, a special notification from the university, the committee appointed by the syndicate on Tuesday approved naming the main auditorium in the Baghdad ul Jadeed campus as "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium".

It is worth mentioning that Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his presidential address at the recent Khawaja Ghulam Farid Conference announced the name of the main auditorium as "Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium".

People from all walks of life including social, educational, and literary circles and civil society have appreciated this initiative of Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and termed it as the best tribute to the great Sufi poet of the region, Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

It is significant to mention here that during the last two years, Khwaja Ghulam Farid Chair was activated by forming the Khwaja Ghulam Farid Chair Management Committee. Khawaja Ghulam Farid Chair Management Committee includes the most important personalities from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and outside the university associated with Fikr-e Farid.

The members of the committee headed by Vice Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Chairman includes Khawaja Moinuddin Mehboob Koreja Sajjada Nashin Darbar Farid as co-Chairman, Dr. Shahzad Qaiser as co-Chairman, Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages, Saeed Sheikh, Director General Information Broadcasting, Riaz Hussain Sindhar Assistant Professor, Mujahid Jatoi Poet & writer, Malik Khuda Yar Khan Chanar Social Personality, Dr. Sadia Kamal Eminent Journalist, Athar Lashari Lecturer, Ismatullah Shah Poet and writer, Mian Samad Sher Abbasi and Khawaja Rawal Moin Koreija Wali-Ehd Darbar-e-Farid honorary Director and Secretary included.

By activating the Khawaja Farid Chair, this committee took up the task of highlighting the poetry and teachings of Khawaja Ghulam Farid at the national and international levels. Apart from the annual National Khawaja Farid Conference and Seminar, publications of various books have been organized by this Management Committee. Apart from this, famous singers participate in the annual coffee gathering. This time the great singer Suraiya Multanikar was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The website of Khawaja Ghulam Farid Chair Management Committee has also been launched and is active on social media. Similarly, the Khawaja Ghulam Farid Society has also been established at the level of male and female students.

Related Topics

Social Media Civil Society Baghdad Male Jatoi IUB All From Best

Recent Stories

Bangladesh under-19 cricket team arrives in Multan ..

Bangladesh under-19 cricket team arrives in Multan

3 minutes ago
 Naval Chief expresses full confidence over high st ..

Naval Chief expresses full confidence over high state of operational preparednes ..

3 minutes ago
 Mahreen Bhutto seeks reports on two incidents of h ..

Mahreen Bhutto seeks reports on two incidents of human rights violations from SS ..

3 minutes ago
 Buttler 'proud' after England reignite World Cup p ..

Buttler 'proud' after England reignite World Cup prospects

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Putin Discuss Grain Deal Situation During ..

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Grain Deal Situation During Phone Conversation - Presiden ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Victory in Ukraine Only Guarantee Against ..

Russia's Victory in Ukraine Only Guarantee Against Global Conflict - Medvedev

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.