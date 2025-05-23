Open Menu

IT, AI Essential For Rapid Progress, Says ACS South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, has said that all sectors are being digitized to accelerate the development of South Punjab.

He emphasized that the integration of IT and AI systems was essential for rapid progress in the modern era. He was addressing officers of the 43rd Mid-Career Management Course from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat.

Rabbani highlighted that the South Punjab Secretariat was the first government institution in the province to implement a fully electronic filing system. To ensure transparency, an e-procurement system has also been introduced, and records of all departments under the Secretariat have been fully digitized, he added.

He stressed that the use of IT and digitization was crucial for good governance, improved service delivery, and up-to-date recordkeeping in public institutions.

In the agriculture sector, IT and AI tools are being utilized for crop reporting, while digital mapping of forests in South Punjab is underway, he maintained.

He informed the officers that efforts were in progress to establish an IT park in the region. He also mentioned that to improve literacy rates, the “Zero Out-of-School Children” campaign was being implemented. He said that the school education Department has undertaken commendable initiatives, including the organization of Schoolympics Games and the establishment of schools for transgender students.

Additionally, he briefed the officers on the measures being taken to combat climate change.

Additional Secretary Ali Atif Buttar provided a detailed briefing on South Punjab. NIPA’s Directing Staff member Dr. Faiza Urooj was also present.

