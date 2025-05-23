IT, AI Essential For Rapid Progress, Says ACS South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, has said that all sectors are being digitized to accelerate the development of South Punjab.
He emphasized that the integration of IT and AI systems was essential for rapid progress in the modern era. He was addressing officers of the 43rd Mid-Career Management Course from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat.
Rabbani highlighted that the South Punjab Secretariat was the first government institution in the province to implement a fully electronic filing system. To ensure transparency, an e-procurement system has also been introduced, and records of all departments under the Secretariat have been fully digitized, he added.
He stressed that the use of IT and digitization was crucial for good governance, improved service delivery, and up-to-date recordkeeping in public institutions.
In the agriculture sector, IT and AI tools are being utilized for crop reporting, while digital mapping of forests in South Punjab is underway, he maintained.
He informed the officers that efforts were in progress to establish an IT park in the region. He also mentioned that to improve literacy rates, the “Zero Out-of-School Children” campaign was being implemented. He said that the school education Department has undertaken commendable initiatives, including the organization of Schoolympics Games and the establishment of schools for transgender students.
Additionally, he briefed the officers on the measures being taken to combat climate change.
Additional Secretary Ali Atif Buttar provided a detailed briefing on South Punjab. NIPA’s Directing Staff member Dr. Faiza Urooj was also present.
Recent Stories
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Art exhibition ‘Bunyan Um Marsoos’ pays stirring tribute to armed forces' bravery3 minutes ago
-
DC inspects polio campaign readiness, urges full public cooperation3 minutes ago
-
IT, AI essential for rapid progress, says ACS South Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Open court organized to resolve special persons' issues on priority3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on overloading in public transport3 minutes ago
-
Peace Council holds rally in support of armed forces3 minutes ago
-
Govt empowering rural women with digital tools: minister3 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH grants relief of Rs 4m to female complainant in housing society fraud case13 minutes ago
-
Brave Police foil terror attack in Bannu, kill 3 terrorists in Mianwali13 minutes ago
-
Jhelum imposes ban on livestock markets in city ahead of Eid-ul-Azha23 minutes ago
-
UNSC condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Pakistan23 minutes ago
-
Revenue darbar held to resolve citizens’ land-related issues23 minutes ago