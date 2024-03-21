ITU Lahore Launches First Virtual Reality Classes In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Information Technology University of Lahore has inaugurated the first-ever virtual reality classes in Pakistan.
With this pioneering initiative, students enrolled in online courses will now experience a sense of active participation akin to traditional classroom settings.
Regardless of their geographic location, students and instructors can seamlessly connect to the virtual classroom by simply donning a virtual reality headset, Head of the Department of Computer Sciences, Ibrahim Ghaznavi told a private news channel.
He said the innovative setup includes a projector and board for instructors, ensuring a familiar educational environment within the metaverse.
Notably, the virtual classroom allows for real-time interaction, where students' questions, answers, and even movements are perceptible, providing an immersive learning experience.
Ghaznavi emphasized the multifaceted benefits of this initiative. Apart from conserving energy, virtual reality classes are poised to enhance students' academic prowess significantly.
This development, he said stems from the necessity to refine online learning methods following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recognizing the limitations of conventional online classes, the university embarked on a pilot project, forging an agreement with the University of Denmark to leverage their expertise in virtual education.
Industry experts assert that legislative support for modern technologies in education could catapult Pakistan's global standing in this domain. With continued advancements in virtual reality education, Pakistan aims to carve a niche for itself on the world stage as an innovator in educational technology.
