IUB Signs MoU To Provide Free Education To Out-of-school Children

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 06:07 PM

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Center Sustainable Development Goals Collaboration Center, Fatima Jinnah Women's Leadership Center, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the TAKMIL Foundation, established to support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, held in the Vice Chancellor Secretariat Baghdad ul-Jadeed campus

The purpose of signing this MoU is to promote cooperation for providing free quality education to out-of-school children in the backward rural areas of Pakistan, especially in the South Punjab region.

Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that there is no single solution to the problem of out-of-school children in Pakistan. A multi-pronged approach is needed that addresses the root causes of the problem and supports the efforts of both the government and civil society.

Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences said that Pakistan has the second highest number of out-of-school children, 22.8 million between the ages of 5 and 16 who do not attend school, which is 44 per cent of the total population.

Five million children in the age group 5 to 9 years are not enrolled in schools and the number of children out of school doubles after primary school age, with 11.4 million young people aged 10 to 14 in formal education can't get education. Pakistan is facing a serious challenge to ensure school attendance, stay, and learning in the most disadvantaged.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Prof. Dr Salman bin Naeem, Prof. Dr Samar Fahad, Dr Abid Rashid Gill, Dr Abid Shahzad, Dr Farooq Ahmed, Dr Maryyam Soharwardi, Dr Khurshid Ahmad, Dr Mah-e-Bushra Asghar and other participants were also present.

