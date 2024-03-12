IWMB Commences Inspection For Parakeet Ownership Registration In ICT
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Monday initiated a comprehensive inspection campaign across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure compliance with parakeet ownership regulations.
As part of this campaign, IWMB officials have visited several locations to assess the status of parakeet ownership registration, a news release said.
"Owners of parakeets are required to register their birds with IWMB at the earliest to avoid potential penalties.
Failure to register may result in the confiscation of parakeets and imposition of fines. IWMB emphasizes the importance of responsible pet ownership and urges all parakeet owners to comply with the registration requirements," the Board said.
The IWMB is committed to the conservation and protection of wildlife in Islamabad. IWMB works to promote responsible wildlife management practices and raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation.
