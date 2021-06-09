UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Izhar-ul-Haq Laid To Rest At H-11 Graveyard

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Izhar-ul-Haq laid to rest at H-11 graveyard

Muhammad Izhar Ul Haq, former Regional Manager BATA, the youngest brother of former President General Zia Ul Haq was laid to rest here Wednesday at H-11 graveyard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Izhar Ul Haq, former Regional Manager BATA, the youngest brother of former President General Zia Ul Haq was laid to rest here Wednesday at H-11 graveyard.

Faisal mosque Imam Qari Muhammad Ikhlakh Madni led the funeral prayer and Mufti Anwar Sultan offered special "Dua" for the departed soul.

A large number of people from various walks of life and different schools of thought attended the funeral.

