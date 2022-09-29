Jam Kamal calls on Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday called on Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to discuss political and flood situation in the province.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, MPA, Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa, former provincial minister Prince Ali Ahmadzai also were present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the current political situation of the province, discussion related to party affairs and relief activities of flood victims were discussed.

Development projects, Quetta Development Package were also discussed in the meeting.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said serious measures were being taken to help flood victims in respective areas of the province, saying that in this regard, special directives were issued to concerned officials to take all possible steps to ensure supporting of people in flood hit areas.

He said that relief activities were also accelerated in the affected areas of Balochsitan including Lasbela district in order to reduce difficulties of the flood victims. He said that flood affected people would not be leaved alone in difficult time saying that provincial government stand with public till rehabilitation of them in the areas.