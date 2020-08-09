Jam Kamal inspects rain related situation in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to various parts of the city and inspected the rain-related situation and sanitation system.

Chief Minister inspected respective areas including Joint Road, Sariab Road, Satellite Town Link Road, Sirki Road and Double Road. Administrator, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC), Deputy Commissioner Quetta and Managing Director of WASA were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to further improve the sanitation situation and drainage system.

He also inspected the multi-purpose sports complex under construction on Airport Road under Quetta package and reviewed the quality of construction work.

Instructing for ensuring completion of the project within the stipulated time frame, he said the complexes are under construction which will provide opportunities for sports and healthy recreation to the people of the areas after completion of them.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mir Amir Magsi also accompanied the Chief Minister.