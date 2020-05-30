Jamaat-e-Islami asks Sindh govt to ensure provision of admission to virus infected patients in hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chapter Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Saturday criticized the Sindh government for giving lame excuses to the coronavirus infected patients that there was no space in the government's hospitals.

He, in a statement, also criticized the private hospitals too for not treating the virus infected patients.

He asked the provincial government to make available the sufficient number of ventilators and other required equipments to the hospitals so that virus infected patients could be treated properly.