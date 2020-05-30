UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat-e-Islami Asks Sindh Govt To Ensure Provision Of Admission To Virus Infected Patients In Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 11:24 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami asks Sindh govt to ensure provision of admission to virus infected patients in hospitals

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chapter Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Saturday criticized the Sindh government for giving lame excuses to the coronavirus infected patients that there was no space in the government's hospitals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chapter Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Saturday criticized the Sindh government for giving lame excuses to the coronavirus infected patients that there was no space in the government's hospitals.

He, in a statement, also criticized the private hospitals too for not treating the virus infected patients.

He asked the provincial government to make available the sufficient number of ventilators and other required equipments to the hospitals so that virus infected patients could be treated properly.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Backlash against Trump exiting WHO as virus grips ..

56 seconds ago

Shahzain Bugti, Bait-ul-Mal MD visit Kohlu; distri ..

57 seconds ago

Two Militants Neutralized During Anti-Terror Opera ..

59 seconds ago

Trump Says Ready to Send Troops to Minneapolis Ami ..

36 minutes ago

Spain Records 271 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, ..

36 minutes ago

UK government authorises return of live sport

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.