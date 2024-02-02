Jamal Shah Inaugurates Degree Show In Art & Culture University
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 11:06 PM
The Caretaker Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah on Friday highlighted the significance of art for the nation, stating that until this field is given due importance, progress cannot be achieved
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah on Friday highlighted the significance of art for the nation, stating that until this field is given due importance, progress cannot be achieved.
He said that art and culture are the medium that connects every aspect of daily life through a love of politics, sociology, religion and science.
He made these remarks while inaugurating the country's first private Art and Culture University's degree show in 2024 as a special guest in Jamshoro.
He said that our land is enriched with art and culture, which impart lessons of love, affection and respect. He said that art kills the fear in us, which makes a person leave cowardice, and become brave and unshakable.
Speaking about the student's thesis projects, Jamal Shah appreciated the beautiful work presented and termed them informative.
He praised the intellect of Sindh's artists, attributing their brilliance to their deep connection with the land, colors, issues, and people of the region.
The federal minister expressed his delight at the establishment of such an excellent Art and Culture University in the private sector, which is a highly commendable effort.
He hoped that this institution would progress significantly in the future and become a source of enthusiasm for art-related individuals, leading to the establishment of other art and culture institutions in the country.
Earlier, University Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fatah Daoudpota in his welcome address highlighted the performance and objectives of the University and said that the University's batch that is passing out includes three departments Fine Arts, Textile Arts, and Media Arts. He stated that this exhibition will continue for 28 days, with the closing ceremony scheduled for February 28, 2024.
The inaugural ceremony of the degree show witnessed a large number of attendees, including the university’s senate, syndicate members and faculty members, officers, employees, and students, who came to witness the projects crafted by 49 students.
Recent Stories
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute
MQM-P holds public meeting in Hyderabad
Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation o ..
JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters
Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asian Cup semi-final
Oath taken from polling staff in Attock
Man dies after reported fall from London's Tate Modern: police
IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime
RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold
Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree tourists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P holds public meeting in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation of new JIT60 minutes ago
-
JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi1 hour ago
-
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters1 hour ago
-
Oath taken from polling staff in Attock60 minutes ago
-
IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime60 minutes ago
-
RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold60 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree tourists60 minutes ago
-
Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for general elections59 minutes ago
-
Tackling impending climate crises in region: Experts term reforms in AJK Local Bodies Act imminent59 minutes ago
-
PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Aseefa Bhutto2 hours ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Mongolia: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi2 hours ago