Jamali flays attack on Levis Post in Kachi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Friday condemned the terror attack on Levies post in Kachhi district.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the Levies' personnel in the attack, he said that the Levies' personnel are the protectors of the people.

The Acting Governor of Balochistan urged law enforcement agencies to take concrete measures against those who spread fear and terror in the society.

"Elements involved in the gruesome attack shall be brought to justice at earliest,".

The Acting Governor, in his message to the family of the martyred Levies, officials said we share your grief. He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to the bereaved family members.